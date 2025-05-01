What is the major problem associated with selling goods or services on credit?
A
The risk of uncollectible accounts (bad debts)
B
Increased cash flow from immediate payments
C
Higher inventory turnover
D
Reduced need for accounts receivable management
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of selling goods or services on credit: This involves allowing customers to purchase now and pay later, creating accounts receivable for the business.
Identify the major problem associated with credit sales: The risk of uncollectible accounts (bad debts), which occurs when customers fail to pay their outstanding balances.
Explain why bad debts are a concern: Uncollectible accounts reduce the company's revenue and profitability, as the expected cash inflow from credit sales is not realized.
Discuss the impact on financial statements: Bad debts must be accounted for, typically through an allowance for doubtful accounts, which affects both the income statement and balance sheet.
Highlight the importance of accounts receivable management: Effective management practices, such as credit checks and collection efforts, can mitigate the risk of bad debts and ensure healthier cash flow.
