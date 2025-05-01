Which of the following best describes a subsidiary ledger in the context of receivables?
A
It is a collection of all accounts with their activity and balances that exist in a business.
B
It is a summary account that appears in the general ledger and represents the total of all individual accounts.
C
It is a report showing only overdue accounts receivable.
D
It is a document used to authorize the extension of credit to customers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a subsidiary ledger: A subsidiary ledger is a detailed ledger that contains individual accounts for a specific category, such as accounts receivable, accounts payable, or inventory. It provides detailed information about each account within the category.
Recognize the relationship between the subsidiary ledger and the general ledger: The subsidiary ledger supports the general ledger by providing detailed information for a summary account. For example, the accounts receivable subsidiary ledger contains individual customer accounts, while the general ledger has a summary account showing the total receivables.
Eliminate incorrect options: A subsidiary ledger is not a report showing only overdue accounts receivable, nor is it a document used to authorize credit. These descriptions do not align with the purpose of a subsidiary ledger.
Focus on the correct description: A subsidiary ledger is a collection of all accounts with their activity and balances that exist in a business. It provides detailed information for each account, which is summarized in the general ledger.
Connect the concept to the problem: Based on the explanation, the correct answer is the option that describes the subsidiary ledger as a collection of all accounts with their activity and balances that exist in a business.
