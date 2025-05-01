Firms may secure a short-term loan by using _______ as collateral.
A
retained earnings
B
prepaid expenses
C
accounts receivable
D
goodwill
Understand the concept of collateral: Collateral is an asset that a borrower offers to a lender to secure a loan. If the borrower fails to repay the loan, the lender can seize the collateral to recover the loan amount.
Identify the nature of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represent amounts owed to a firm by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. These are considered current assets and are often used as collateral for short-term loans.
Evaluate why retained earnings cannot be used as collateral: Retained earnings are part of equity and represent accumulated profits. They are not tangible assets and cannot be pledged as collateral.
Assess why prepaid expenses cannot be used as collateral: Prepaid expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services. They are not liquid or easily convertible to cash, making them unsuitable as collateral.
Understand why goodwill cannot be used as collateral: Goodwill is an intangible asset that represents the value of a firm's reputation or brand. It is not a physical or liquid asset, so it cannot be pledged as collateral for loans.
