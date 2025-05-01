Vendor analysis has the greatest potential for savings for items which have:
A
a short lead time
B
a low annual usage
C
a low unit cost
D
a high annual dollar volume
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of vendor analysis: Vendor analysis is a process used by businesses to evaluate suppliers based on various criteria such as cost, quality, reliability, and efficiency. The goal is to identify opportunities for cost savings and improved performance.
Recognize the importance of annual dollar volume: Items with a high annual dollar volume represent a significant portion of a company's spending. Focusing on these items during vendor analysis can yield the greatest potential for savings because even small percentage improvements in cost or efficiency can result in substantial financial benefits.
Analyze why other options are less impactful: Items with a short lead time, low annual usage, or low unit cost typically have less financial impact on overall spending. While these factors are important, they do not offer the same potential for savings as high annual dollar volume items.
Prioritize high annual dollar volume items in vendor analysis: When conducting vendor analysis, allocate resources and efforts to evaluate suppliers for items with high annual dollar volume. This ensures that the analysis targets areas with the greatest potential for cost savings.
Apply this principle in practice: Use tools like Pareto analysis (80/20 rule) to identify the top items contributing to the majority of spending. Focus vendor analysis efforts on these items to maximize savings and efficiency.
