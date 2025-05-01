If a company understates its count of ending inventory in year 1, which of the following statements is correct?
A
Net income in year 1 will be understated, and net income in year 2 will be overstated.
B
Net income in both year 1 and year 2 will be understated.
C
Net income in both year 1 and year 2 will be unaffected.
D
Net income in year 1 will be overstated, and net income in year 2 will be understated.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between ending inventory and net income. Ending inventory is a component of the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) calculation, which directly impacts net income. The formula for COGS is: \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \). If ending inventory is understated, COGS will be overstated, leading to a lower net income.
Step 2: Analyze the impact on year 1. Since the ending inventory for year 1 is understated, COGS for year 1 will be overstated, resulting in an understated net income for year 1.
Step 3: Consider the impact on year 2. The ending inventory of year 1 becomes the beginning inventory of year 2. If the ending inventory of year 1 is understated, the beginning inventory of year 2 will also be understated. This will cause COGS for year 2 to be understated, leading to an overstated net income for year 2.
Step 4: Evaluate the options provided in the problem. Based on the analysis, the correct statement is: 'Net income in year 1 will be understated, and net income in year 2 will be overstated.'
Step 5: Reflect on the importance of accurate inventory counts. Errors in inventory reporting can have a cascading effect on financial statements, impacting decision-making and financial analysis across multiple periods.
Watch next
Master Inventory Errors with a bite sized video explanation from Brian