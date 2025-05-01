In the context of business organization, what is the term for the amount of money needed to open a business?
A
Capital
B
Profit
C
Revenue
D
Equity
Understand the context of the question: It is asking for the term that represents the amount of money required to start a business.
Review the definitions of the given options: Capital, Profit, Revenue, and Equity.
Define 'Capital': Capital refers to the funds or financial resources needed to start and operate a business. It is the initial investment made by the owner(s) or obtained through financing.
Define 'Profit': Profit is the financial gain realized when revenue exceeds expenses. It is not the initial money needed to start a business.
Define 'Revenue' and 'Equity': Revenue is the income generated from business operations, while Equity represents the owner's claim on the assets of the business after liabilities are deducted. Neither term directly refers to the initial funds required to start a business.
