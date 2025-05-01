A(n) ______ is where one company purchases the property and obligations of another.
A
franchise
B
merger
C
acquisition
D
partnership
Step 1: Understand the concept of acquisition in Financial Accounting. An acquisition occurs when one company purchases the property, assets, and obligations of another company. This is a common business transaction aimed at expanding operations, gaining market share, or acquiring valuable resources.
Step 2: Differentiate acquisition from other terms provided in the problem. For example, a franchise is a business model where a company allows others to operate under its brand, a merger involves two companies combining to form a new entity, and a partnership is a business structure where two or more individuals share ownership and responsibilities.
Step 3: Recognize that the correct term for the scenario described in the problem is 'acquisition,' as it specifically refers to the purchase of property and obligations of another company.
Step 4: Apply this understanding to similar problems by identifying key characteristics of acquisitions, such as the transfer of ownership and obligations from one company to another.
Step 5: Practice distinguishing acquisitions from other business transactions to reinforce your understanding and improve problem-solving skills in Financial Accounting.
