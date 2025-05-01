What is another name for the schedule of accounts receivable?
A
Aging of Accounts Payable
B
Accounts Receivable Subsidiary Ledger
C
General Journal
D
Trial Balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a schedule of accounts receivable: It is a detailed listing of all customer accounts and their outstanding balances, typically used to track amounts owed to the company.
Recognize that the schedule of accounts receivable is also referred to as the 'Accounts Receivable Subsidiary Ledger.' This ledger provides detailed information about individual customer accounts, supporting the total accounts receivable balance in the general ledger.
Differentiate between the options provided: 'Aging of Accounts Payable' refers to tracking outstanding payables, not receivables. 'General Journal' is used for recording transactions, and 'Trial Balance' is a summary of all ledger accounts, not specific to accounts receivable.
Understand the purpose of the Accounts Receivable Subsidiary Ledger: It helps businesses manage customer accounts, reconcile balances, and ensure accuracy in financial reporting.
Conclude that the correct term for the schedule of accounts receivable is 'Accounts Receivable Subsidiary Ledger,' as it aligns with the detailed tracking of customer balances.
