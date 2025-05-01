Which of the following types of receivables can result from a failure to repay a loan?
A
Bad debts
B
Trade receivables
C
Interest receivable
D
Notes receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers or other parties. They are classified into different types based on the nature of the transaction.
Define bad debts: Bad debts occur when a debtor fails to repay the amount owed, and the company determines that the receivable is uncollectible. This typically results from financial difficulties faced by the debtor.
Explain trade receivables: Trade receivables arise from the sale of goods or services on credit. They represent amounts owed by customers for purchases made on account.
Clarify interest receivable: Interest receivable is the amount of interest earned but not yet received. It typically arises from loans or investments where interest income is accrued over time.
Describe notes receivable: Notes receivable are formal written promises to pay a specific amount of money at a future date. They often include interest and are used for loans or credit agreements. Failure to repay a loan can result in bad debts, which are associated with notes receivable.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian