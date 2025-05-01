Which of the following is a long-term impact of having a good credit history?
A
Exemption from paying taxes
B
Immediate increase in monthly income
C
Lower interest rates on loans and credit cards
D
Automatic approval for all types of insurance
Understand the concept of credit history: Credit history is a record of a person's borrowing and repayment activities. It reflects their financial behavior and reliability in managing debt.
Identify the long-term impacts of a good credit history: A good credit history can lead to benefits such as lower interest rates on loans and credit cards, easier approval for loans, and better financial opportunities.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine if it aligns with the long-term benefits of a good credit history. For example, exemption from paying taxes and immediate increase in monthly income are not directly related to credit history.
Focus on the correct answer: Lower interest rates on loans and credit cards are a direct long-term benefit of having a good credit history, as lenders view individuals with good credit as less risky.
Conclude the analysis: A good credit history does not guarantee automatic approval for all types of insurance or other unrelated benefits. It primarily impacts financial products like loans and credit cards.
