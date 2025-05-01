Which of the following is a cost associated with extending credit terms to customers?
A
Lower administrative expenses
B
Increased risk of uncollectible accounts
C
Reduced sales revenue
D
Immediate cash inflow from sales
1
Understand the concept of extending credit terms: When a company offers credit terms to customers, it allows them to pay for goods or services at a later date rather than immediately. This can impact various financial aspects of the business.
Identify the potential costs associated with extending credit terms: These include increased risk of uncollectible accounts (bad debts), delayed cash inflows, and potentially higher administrative expenses for managing accounts receivable.
Analyze each option provided in the question: Evaluate whether each option represents a cost or benefit of extending credit terms. For example, 'Lower administrative expenses' is not a cost but a benefit, while 'Increased risk of uncollectible accounts' is a clear cost.
Focus on the correct answer: Increased risk of uncollectible accounts is a cost because extending credit terms increases the likelihood that some customers may fail to pay their debts, leading to bad debt expenses.
Conclude by understanding the trade-offs: While extending credit terms can boost sales by attracting more customers, it also comes with risks such as delayed cash inflows and uncollectible accounts, which must be managed carefully.
