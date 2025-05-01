Which of the following loan-to-value (LTV) ratios is considered low?
A
40%
B
100%
C
95%
D
80%
1
Understand the concept of Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio: The LTV ratio is a financial term used by lenders to express the ratio of a loan amount to the value of the asset purchased. It is calculated as: . A lower LTV ratio indicates less risk for the lender because the borrower has more equity in the asset.
Compare the given LTV ratios: 40%, 100%, 95%, and 80%. A lower percentage means the borrower is financing a smaller portion of the asset's value, which is considered less risky.
Identify the lowest LTV ratio among the options provided. The lowest ratio represents the least risk for the lender and is considered a low LTV ratio.
Understand why a low LTV ratio is favorable: A low LTV ratio means the borrower has a higher equity stake in the asset, reducing the lender's exposure to risk in case of default.
Conclude that the lowest percentage among the options is the correct answer for a low LTV ratio.
