Which of the following is a type of receivable that represents amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit?
A
Unearned Revenue
B
Notes Payable
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Prepaid Expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers or other parties. They represent claims for payment for goods or services provided on credit.
Analyze the options provided: Unearned Revenue, Notes Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Prepaid Expenses. Each term has a specific meaning in financial accounting.
Define 'Accounts Receivable': Accounts Receivable refers to amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit. It is recorded as an asset on the balance sheet because it represents future cash inflows.
Eliminate incorrect options: Unearned Revenue represents money received before goods or services are provided, Notes Payable refers to liabilities for borrowed funds, and Prepaid Expenses are payments made in advance for future expenses. None of these represent amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Accounts Receivable' because it directly matches the definition of receivables owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit.
