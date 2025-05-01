Which of the following is considered a value-added activity in accounting?
A
Storing raw materials in a warehouse
B
Inspecting finished goods for defects
C
Processing customer orders
D
Reworking defective products
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of value-added activities: In accounting, value-added activities are those that increase the worth of a product or service to the customer. These activities directly contribute to the creation or enhancement of the product or service.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Evaluate whether each activity contributes directly to the value perceived by the customer or improves the product/service.
Option 1: Storing raw materials in a warehouse - This is a non-value-added activity because it does not directly enhance the product or service; it is part of the logistics process.
Option 2: Inspecting finished goods for defects - While important for quality control, this is considered a non-value-added activity because it does not directly add value to the product but ensures it meets standards.
Option 3: Processing customer orders - This is a value-added activity because it directly contributes to fulfilling customer needs and delivering the product or service. Option 4: Reworking defective products - This is a non-value-added activity because it involves correcting errors rather than enhancing the product.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian