Which type of receivable value is of primary interest to taxing authorities?
A
Nominal (face) value
B
Net realizable value
C
Fair market value
D
Present value
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'receivable value': Receivable value refers to the amount expected to be collected from accounts receivable or other receivables. Different types of values are used for various purposes, such as nominal (face) value, net realizable value, fair market value, and present value.
Analyze the role of taxing authorities: Taxing authorities are primarily concerned with the value of receivables for tax reporting purposes. They focus on the nominal (face) value because it represents the original amount owed before any adjustments, such as allowances for doubtful accounts or discounts.
Compare the different types of receivable values: Nominal (face) value is the unadjusted amount owed. Net realizable value accounts for adjustments like bad debt allowances. Fair market value reflects the price at which the receivable could be sold in the market. Present value discounts future cash flows to their current worth.
Determine the relevance of nominal (face) value: Taxing authorities prioritize nominal (face) value because it is straightforward and aligns with tax regulations, which often require reporting the original amount owed rather than adjusted or market-based values.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the above analysis, the nominal (face) value is the type of receivable value of primary interest to taxing authorities, as it provides a clear and consistent basis for tax calculations.
