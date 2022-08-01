Journal Entries: Business Formation

Alright now let's try this one clutch purchased $8000 of supplies on account. Okay. So I put this in bold because it's the first time we're seeing this. But what on account means they use they use this term in sentences all the time. When you see on account, that means you didn't pay cash. Didn't pay cash. Okay. So you basically gave an iou you gave an iou you're gonna pay at some future date. Okay. So the journal entry here, What's gonna happen? We have $8000 of supplies. Right? So you can imagine that 8000 supplies is gonna be one of the things that we're gonna we're gonna be dealing with in this transaction. Right? So the supplies is gonna be one of our one of the accounts we're gonna work with here And his supplies. What kind of account is that? Is that an asset liability equity? Remember that supplies could be like office equipment. You know, like pens and paper, note pads, things that we needed to start the tutoring company. Right. So he bought all these supplies. Those are assets to the company. Right? There are things that are owned by the company. They have this value of $8,000 and they're gonna be used by the company. Right? So supplies is an asset. But what's gonna be the other side of this transaction? We didn't pay cash, right. We didn't pay for this in cash. So how could we how could we account for that? Well, the trick is we have a liability now. Right? Since we didn't pay it yet. We have a liability to pay in the future. Right? We didn't pay it off already. But at some future date, we're going to have to do that. So the other side of this transaction is going to be a liability. Alright. Which liability are we gonna use? Well, the one we use for all our day to day operations, it's kind of a catch. All is going to be our accounts payable. Okay accounts payable. And that's usually the one you're gonna hit. When you see this this sentence form where you see on account where you buy something on account. That means you're gonna hit accounts payable as the liability. Remember accounts payable. That's a liability. And that means we have accounts that we have to pay out. Right? So let's go ahead and build this journal entry. We know that we got supplies. Right, supplies are an asset. And we increase those with a debit. So we're gonna start with supplies here as our debit. And we're gonna give it 8000. Right? That is the value of the supplies. And what's the value of the liability? That's the amount we're gonna have to pay in the future. And that's the 8000 as well. Right. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna credit accounts payable. Okay? So we will write it here with the indentation to show that it's a credit. And remember that our liabilities such as accounts payable. They go up with credits. Right. When we credit a liability that is increasing the value of the account. So this is now telling us that we owe $8000. Right now, our balance sheet is gonna show an accounts payable that says, hey, you owe $8000. Okay. So let's go ahead and see what happened to our, our balance sheet equation here. So from the previous equation, we ended in a situation where we had 50,000 in assets and remember that 50,000, we had some cash in there and we have land value in there. There were no liabilities And there was 50,000 in equity. From when Johnny Clutch started the business. Right, So now what's gonna happen? Well, supplies was an asset account, right, this was an asset here and this was a liability, write accounts payable was a liability. We're gonna have to pay this 8000 in the future. So our assets are gonna go up by 8000. Now, the total value of the company here has 58,000 of assets. But how are we funding those assets now? Well, our liabilities went up by 8000. Right? We have 8000 that we have to pay in the future. And our equity hasn't changed. Our equity is still just 50,000. Right, so there we go. We're balanced. We're still balanced. I'm in the way notice we're still balanced. We've got 58,000 of assets, 8000 of liabilities. 50,000 of equity. The the equation stays balanced. Alright, so let's go ahead and keep doing more transactions. You're kind of going to see a flow and you're going to get better at this as we do more and more practice.

