Journal Entries: Business Formation

Alright. So now let's get a lot of practice making journal entries by following through an example of a business formation. Let's check it out. So for this example I thought I would pay homage to clutch tutoring back to when we started back a few years ago. We actually just focused on one university here in Miami F. I. U. And we had live tutoring sessions where we would have the students actually come to our office and we would have tutoring sessions with them, live reviews for their exams and things like that. Now obviously the business models changed but you can see through our example. Kind of an homage to the business. So let's check it out here upon establishing clutch tutoring. Inc johnny clutch paid $50,000 for which the company issued common stock. Alright so in this case remember what we're doing is taking all these sentences and analyzing them and finding out what the transaction is. Right? So what do we see johnny clutch? He's an owner of the business. He paid 50,000 in cash into the business. So he so the business received 50,000 in cash. What did they give up for that? 50,000 will the company issued common stock they gave common stock to to Johnny Clutch for starting the business. Right? So now clutch tutoring exists with this $50,000 of cash that Johnny put into the business. Right? So you can imagine before this transaction Everything was zero, right? There was zero assets, zero liabilities, zero equity. There was nothing. This company didn't exist. And now here we go. We're gonna start the company and we're gonna input 50,000 in cash cash, right? That was an asset account. Now, what about common stock? What is common stock? Do you guys remember? Common stock is an equity account, right? It's the equity and it totally makes sense here, right? The owner of the business put money into the business and they get equity right? They own that part of the business. They didn't loan this money from a bank or anything. This is money that the owners put into the business. So it's equity. So if you remember, we have to in this situation, what's gonna happen? The company is increasing its cash, right? They they're increasing cash but they're also increasing equity, right? There's equity that just got put into the company. So the equity has to go up, right? Remember there's gotta be two things at least that happened in every transaction. So to increase our cash, do we need a debit or a credit? Cash is an asset and assets go up with debits. Right, So cash, we're gonna debit cash. So we're gonna write cache here and we're gonna put the amount 50,000. So there's 50,000 in cash. What about the other side of the equation? We had equity and we're trying to increase our equity. Now, remember when we went over this, we said equity accounts go up with a credit. So that should make total sense here. We want to increase our equity because of the common stock that we just issued. So that's what we're gonna do. We're gonna put common stock as the credit. Right? It's the credit cause it's indented and we're gonna give it 50,000 as well. Okay, so the common stock increased by 50,000. So cash went up by 50,000. Common stock went up by 50,000. Let's see what happens in our accounting equation down here, assets, equal liabilities plus equity. Well, This goes up by 50,000 right to a total of 50,000. Nothing happened with liabilities. Right. We didn't take out any loans. We don't owe anybody any money, But our equity also went up by 50,000. Alright. So now we've got equity of 50,000 and our balance, our equation balances right? Our assets equal our liabilities plus equity, right? 50,000 assets equal zero plus 50,000. So that gives us a balanced equation. So, we're totally good here. So, this is everything that goes on in this problem. All right. So, let's go on and we're gonna pause here in the next video. We'll do the next transaction. Alright, let's do that. Now

Hide transcripts