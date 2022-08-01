Journal Entries: Business Formation

Alright, how about here, Clutch paid a dividend to its stockholders in the amount of $500. Okay, so they're gonna pay a dividend to their stockholders. So then, you know, we're gonna be dealing with dividend expense? Just kidding. Right, dividend expense does not exist, right? There's no such thing as dividend expense. This dividend is a pull from our retained earnings from the money that the company has brought in. Well, we're gonna take $500 out of that money out of our equity and pay it out to the stockholder. Right? So that's what's gonna happen. This $500. It's cash, right? We're gonna pay the stockholder cash, but it's coming out of our equity, it comes out of the equity of the company when we pay a dividend. Okay, so there's no such thing as dividend expense. This is strictly coming straight from retained earnings. This isn't going through the income statement, We're not going revenues and expenses and dividends is going to be listed in there. No dividends comes straight out of the equity, It doesn't affect our income statement or revenues expenses. None of that. Okay, so dividend is an equity account, But it's an interesting equity account because it works opposite of equity. If you think about it. We're not increasing our equity in this case, right? We're decreasing our equity, right? We want to decrease our equity because we're taking $500 out of the company. So what's gonna happen here? We know that this cash, right? We had $500 in cash and we paid it to the stockholder, right? So what's gonna happen is a credit to cash, right? We need to decrease our cash with a credit for $500, right? So that's the credit side of this transaction. To decrease crash, decrease cash. But what about the debit side? We need to decrease equity. Reit equity if you remember equity goes up with credits and down with debits. Right? So what's gonna happen here is we're going to debit this dividends account And this dividends account is basically where we're gonna hold all the amount that we paid in dividends and it's gonna go into our retained earnings. Okay, so $500 was paid in dividends. And remember that a debit to dividends being an equity account And this one was an asset account, right, dividends being an equity account. A debit there decreases the value of the equity. Okay, so that's what's going to happen here. In our last question, we ended with 60,000 in assets 8000 in liabilities and 52,000 in equity. Right? But now our assets are going down, right? We paid $500 out But it doesn't affect our liabilities. This is nothing we have to owe people. This is coming straight out of our equity. We're going to decrease our equity by $500 as well. Okay, so this is gonna get us to a total here. 59 500 Liabilities are still 8000. We never paid them for those supplies unless we got our equity of 51 500. So this still balances out our assets equal our liabilities plus our equity. Cool, let's go ahead and move on to the next one.

