Which of the following best describes a single-step income statement?
A
A financial statement that lists all revenues together and all expenses together, then subtracts total expenses from total revenues to determine net income.
B
A statement that reports assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
C
A statement that shows changes in cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities.
D
A financial statement that separates operating and non-operating activities and calculates gross profit before expenses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: It is a financial statement that simplifies the presentation of income by grouping all revenues together and all expenses together, without separating operating and non-operating activities.
Recognize the structure of a single-step income statement: Total revenues are listed first, followed by total expenses. The net income is calculated by subtracting total expenses from total revenues.
Compare the single-step income statement to other financial statements: Unlike a multi-step income statement, it does not calculate gross profit or separate operating and non-operating activities. It also differs from a balance sheet, which reports assets, liabilities, and equity, and a cash flow statement, which shows changes in cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities.
Identify the correct description from the options provided: The single-step income statement is best described as 'A financial statement that lists all revenues together and all expenses together, then subtracts total expenses from total revenues to determine net income.'
Review the incorrect options: The other descriptions provided refer to different financial statements, such as the balance sheet, cash flow statement, and multi-step income statement, which are not relevant to the single-step income statement.
