Which financial statement shows how well a company performed over the past year?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Statement of Retained Earnings
C
Balance Sheet
D
Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Income Statement, also known as the Profit and Loss Statement, summarizes a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, typically a year, to show its financial performance.
Compare the Income Statement to other financial statements: The Statement of Cash Flows focuses on cash inflows and outflows, the Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific point in time, and the Statement of Retained Earnings shows changes in retained earnings over a period.
Recognize that the Income Statement is the only financial statement designed to measure performance over a period, as it calculates net income or loss by subtracting expenses from revenues.
Identify the key components of the Income Statement: These include revenues, cost of goods sold (COGS), gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, and net income.
Conclude that the Income Statement is the correct answer because it directly reflects how well a company performed financially over the past year by summarizing its profitability.
