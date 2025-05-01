Which financial statement shows how well a company performed over the past year?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Statement of Changes in Equity
C
Balance Sheet
D
Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Statement of Cash Flows shows the inflows and outflows of cash, the Statement of Changes in Equity tracks changes in ownership equity, the Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific point in time, and the Income Statement summarizes the company's revenues and expenses over a period.
Recognize that the Income Statement is specifically designed to measure a company's performance over a period, typically a year, by showing its revenues, expenses, and resulting net income or loss.
Recall that the Income Statement is also referred to as the Profit and Loss Statement, emphasizing its role in evaluating profitability.
Understand that the Income Statement includes key components such as revenue, cost of goods sold, gross profit, operating expenses, and net income, which collectively provide insights into the company's operational efficiency and financial success.
Conclude that the Income Statement is the correct financial statement to analyze how well a company performed over the past year, as it directly reflects the company's financial results for the specified period.
Watch next
Master Single-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian