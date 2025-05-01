Which of the following types of accounting can help a business monitor quantitative business factors?
A
Forensic accounting
B
Auditing
C
Managerial accounting
D
Tax accounting
1
Understand the purpose of each type of accounting mentioned in the problem: Forensic accounting focuses on investigating financial discrepancies and fraud, auditing ensures the accuracy of financial statements, tax accounting deals with compliance with tax laws, and managerial accounting helps businesses monitor and analyze quantitative factors for decision-making.
Recognize that the question is asking about monitoring quantitative business factors, which involves analyzing data such as costs, revenues, budgets, and performance metrics.
Identify that managerial accounting is specifically designed to provide internal reports and analysis to help managers make informed decisions about operations and strategy.
Compare managerial accounting to the other types of accounting listed. Forensic accounting, auditing, and tax accounting are more specialized and do not primarily focus on monitoring quantitative business factors for decision-making purposes.
Conclude that managerial accounting is the correct answer because it directly supports the monitoring and analysis of quantitative business factors to aid in management decisions.
