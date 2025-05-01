Which of the following is the most likely reason a lender would deny Tonya's credit application, considering the types of receivables?
A
Tonya only accepts cash payments and does not have any receivables.
B
Tonya has a history of uncollectible accounts receivable, indicating poor creditworthiness.
C
Tonya has a large balance in notes receivable, which always guarantees loan approval.
D
Tonya's accounts receivable are all current and have never been overdue.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is asking about the reasons a lender might deny Tonya's credit application, focusing on the types of receivables and their implications for creditworthiness.
Analyze the options provided: Each option describes a different scenario related to Tonya's receivables, such as cash payments, uncollectible accounts, notes receivable, and current accounts receivable.
Evaluate the implications of each option: For example, a history of uncollectible accounts receivable suggests poor creditworthiness, which is a red flag for lenders. On the other hand, current accounts receivable that have never been overdue indicate good credit management.
Consider the role of notes receivable: While notes receivable can be a positive indicator, they do not always guarantee loan approval. Lenders assess multiple factors, including the borrower's overall financial health and history.
Determine the most likely reason for denial: Based on the analysis, the option that highlights a history of uncollectible accounts receivable is the most plausible reason for denial, as it directly reflects poor creditworthiness, which is a critical factor for lenders.
