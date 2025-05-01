Which of the following statements is true regarding permanent and temporary accounts?
A
Temporary accounts are never closed and always retain their balances.
B
Permanent accounts are closed to the Income Summary account at the end of the period.
C
Temporary accounts include assets, liabilities, and equity accounts.
D
Permanent accounts carry their balances into the next accounting period, while temporary accounts are closed at the end of each period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between permanent and temporary accounts: Permanent accounts are balance sheet accounts (assets, liabilities, and equity) that carry their balances forward into the next accounting period. Temporary accounts, on the other hand, are income statement accounts (revenues, expenses, and dividends) that are closed at the end of each accounting period.
Recognize the purpose of closing temporary accounts: Temporary accounts are closed to reset their balances to zero for the next accounting period. This ensures that the financial performance of each period is reported separately.
Identify the process of closing temporary accounts: Temporary accounts are closed by transferring their balances to a permanent account, typically the Retained Earnings account, through the Income Summary account.
Clarify that permanent accounts are not closed: Permanent accounts retain their balances and are carried forward into the next accounting period. They are not reset or closed at the end of the period.
Review the correct statement: The correct statement is that permanent accounts carry their balances into the next accounting period, while temporary accounts are closed at the end of each period.
