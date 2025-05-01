Which of the following statements is correct with respect to inventories?
A
An understatement of ending inventory will have no effect on net income.
B
Inventory errors are always corrected automatically in the following accounting period.
C
An overstatement of ending inventory will result in an overstatement of net income.
D
Inventory errors only affect the balance sheet and not the income statement.
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between inventory and net income. Inventory is a key component in calculating the cost of goods sold (COGS), which directly impacts net income. The formula for COGS is: \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \).
Step 2: Analyze the impact of an overstatement of ending inventory. If ending inventory is overstated, COGS will be understated because the subtraction of a larger ending inventory reduces the COGS value. Lower COGS leads to higher net income.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'An understatement of ending inventory will have no effect on net income.' This is incorrect because an understatement of ending inventory increases COGS, which reduces net income.
Step 4: Consider the statement 'Inventory errors are always corrected automatically in the following accounting period.' This is incorrect because inventory errors do not automatically correct themselves; they require adjustments by the accountant.
Step 5: Assess the statement 'Inventory errors only affect the balance sheet and not the income statement.' This is incorrect because inventory errors affect both the balance sheet (inventory asset) and the income statement (COGS and net income).
