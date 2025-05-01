Which of the following situations can create inventory errors?
A
Recording sales revenue in the wrong period
B
Failure to record purchases of inventory
C
Incorrect physical count of inventory at year-end
D
Overstating accounts payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory errors: Inventory errors occur when the reported inventory value is incorrect due to mistakes in recording transactions, physical counts, or related accounts.
Analyze the first situation: Recording sales revenue in the wrong period does not directly affect inventory, as it pertains to revenue recognition rather than inventory valuation.
Examine the second situation: Failure to record purchases of inventory can create inventory errors because it leads to an understatement of inventory and potentially an incorrect cost of goods sold (COGS).
Evaluate the third situation: An incorrect physical count of inventory at year-end can create inventory errors because the physical count is used to adjust the inventory balance in the accounting records, impacting both inventory valuation and COGS.
Consider the fourth situation: Overstating accounts payable does not directly create inventory errors, as accounts payable relates to liabilities rather than inventory valuation.
