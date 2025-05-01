Under the topic of types of receivables, customers can often provide which of the following as a formal promise to pay a specific amount at a future date?
A
Notes receivable
B
Accounts payable
C
Inventory
D
Prepaid expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers or other parties. They represent claims for payment for goods or services provided.
Differentiate between types of receivables: Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed by customers for credit sales, while notes receivable is a formal written promise to pay a specific amount at a future date, often including interest.
Analyze the options provided: Notes receivable is a formal promise to pay, accounts payable represents liabilities owed by the company, inventory refers to goods held for sale, and prepaid expenses are payments made in advance for future benefits.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the definition, customers provide notes receivable as a formal promise to pay a specific amount at a future date.
Conclude the reasoning: Notes receivable is the correct answer because it aligns with the description of a formal promise to pay, distinguishing it from the other options provided.
