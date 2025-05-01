Which of the following is a characteristic of managerial accounting?
A
It focuses on providing information for internal decision-making.
B
Its reports are usually intended for external stakeholders such as investors and creditors.
C
It is primarily governed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
D
It emphasizes historical data over future projections.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between managerial accounting and financial accounting. Managerial accounting focuses on internal decision-making, while financial accounting is aimed at external stakeholders such as investors and creditors.
Recognize that managerial accounting is not governed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Instead, it is flexible and tailored to meet the needs of internal management.
Identify that managerial accounting emphasizes future projections and planning rather than historical data, which is a key characteristic of financial accounting.
Evaluate the options provided in the question to determine which aligns with the characteristics of managerial accounting. Focus on internal decision-making as the primary purpose.
Conclude that the correct characteristic of managerial accounting is its focus on providing information for internal decision-making, as opposed to external reporting or strict adherence to GAAP.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian