Which of the following statements is true regarding the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)?
A
SOX applies only to private companies in the United States.
B
SOX requires public companies to establish internal controls over financial reporting.
C
SOX was enacted in response to the 2008 financial crisis.
D
SOX eliminated the need for external audits of financial statements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): SOX was enacted in 2002 in response to major corporate scandals such as Enron and WorldCom, not the 2008 financial crisis. Its purpose is to improve corporate governance and accountability, particularly for public companies.
Clarify the scope of SOX: SOX applies to public companies in the United States, not private companies. It mandates stricter regulations for financial reporting and internal controls to protect investors.
Examine the requirement for internal controls: SOX requires public companies to establish and maintain internal controls over financial reporting. This ensures the accuracy and reliability of financial statements and reduces the risk of fraud.
Address external audits: SOX does not eliminate the need for external audits. In fact, it strengthens the role of external auditors by requiring them to assess the effectiveness of a company's internal controls over financial reporting.
Evaluate the statements provided: Based on the above clarifications, the correct statement is: 'SOX requires public companies to establish internal controls over financial reporting.'
