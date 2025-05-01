Which financial statement provides a summary of money coming into and going out of the firm during a specific period?
A
Balance Sheet
B
Statement of Retained Earnings
C
Statement of Cash Flows
D
Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, including assets, liabilities, and equity. The Statement of Retained Earnings shows changes in retained earnings over a period. The Income Statement summarizes revenues and expenses to calculate net income. The Statement of Cash Flows tracks cash inflows and outflows during a specific period.
Focus on the Statement of Cash Flows: This financial statement is specifically designed to provide information about cash movements, categorizing them into operating, investing, and financing activities.
Identify the key components of the Statement of Cash Flows: Operating activities include cash flows from day-to-day business operations. Investing activities involve cash flows from the purchase or sale of long-term assets. Financing activities include cash flows related to borrowing, repaying debt, or issuing equity.
Recognize the importance of the Statement of Cash Flows: It helps stakeholders understand how a company generates and uses cash, ensuring liquidity and solvency, which are critical for the firm's financial health.
Conclude that the Statement of Cash Flows is the correct answer because it provides a detailed summary of money coming into and going out of the firm during a specific period, unlike the other financial statements which focus on different aspects of financial reporting.
