Profit-sharing plans, commissions, bonuses, and stock options are examples of which of the following types of accounting?
A
Managerial accounting
B
Governmental accounting
C
Tax accounting
D
Financial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about specific types of accounting that deal with profit-sharing plans, commissions, bonuses, and stock options.
Review the definitions of the accounting types provided in the options: Managerial accounting, Governmental accounting, Tax accounting, and Financial accounting.
Managerial accounting focuses on providing internal reports and analysis to help management make decisions, which often includes profit-sharing plans, commissions, bonuses, and stock options.
Governmental accounting deals with the financial activities of government entities and is not relevant to the context of the question.
Tax accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws and regulations, while Financial accounting deals with external reporting of financial information. Based on the context, Managerial accounting is the most relevant type.
