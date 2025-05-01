Under which type of accounting would a company that owns a life insurance policy most likely record the cash surrender value as an asset on its balance sheet?
A
Tax accounting
B
Financial accounting
C
Managerial accounting
D
Cost accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'cash surrender value': This refers to the amount a policyholder would receive if they voluntarily terminate a life insurance policy before its maturity or the insured event occurs. It is considered an asset because it represents a tangible value that the company can access.
Identify the purpose of financial accounting: Financial accounting focuses on recording, summarizing, and reporting a company's financial transactions to external stakeholders, such as investors, creditors, and regulators. It ensures that assets, liabilities, and equity are accurately represented on the balance sheet.
Determine why the cash surrender value is recorded as an asset in financial accounting: Since the cash surrender value represents a tangible benefit that the company can access, it qualifies as an asset under financial accounting principles. Assets are resources controlled by the company that provide future economic benefits.
Contrast financial accounting with other types of accounting: Tax accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws and regulations, managerial accounting is used for internal decision-making, and cost accounting deals with analyzing costs for production and operations. None of these other types of accounting would typically record the cash surrender value as an asset on the balance sheet.
Conclude that financial accounting is the correct type of accounting for recording the cash surrender value as an asset: This is because financial accounting adheres to standardized principles (such as GAAP or IFRS) that require the accurate representation of all assets, including the cash surrender value of life insurance policies, on the balance sheet.
