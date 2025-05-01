Which of the following is the most common form of international business activity?
A
Joint ventures
B
Franchising
C
Exporting
D
Direct foreign investment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of international business activities. These are methods by which companies expand their operations beyond domestic borders to engage in global trade and commerce.
Step 2: Review the options provided: Joint ventures, Franchising, Exporting, and Direct foreign investment. Each represents a different strategy for international business.
Step 3: Define 'Exporting': Exporting is the process of selling goods or services produced in one country to customers in another country. It is often considered the simplest and most common form of international business activity due to its lower risk and investment requirements compared to other methods.
Step 4: Compare exporting with other options: Joint ventures involve partnerships with foreign entities, franchising involves licensing business models, and direct foreign investment requires significant capital to establish operations abroad. Exporting is typically less complex and more accessible for businesses starting international operations.
Step 5: Conclude that exporting is the most common form of international business activity because it allows companies to enter foreign markets with minimal investment and risk while leveraging existing production capabilities.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian