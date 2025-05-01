Which term best completes the sentence: 'A product ________ is all the products offered by an organization.'?
A
cost
B
line
C
margin
D
mix
1
Understand the context of the question: The sentence is asking for a term that describes all the products offered by an organization. This is a conceptual question related to business terminology.
Clarify the options provided: The terms 'cost,' 'line,' 'margin,' and 'mix' are all business-related terms, but they have distinct meanings. For example, 'cost' refers to the expense incurred to produce a product, 'line' refers to a group of related products, 'margin' refers to the profit made on a product, and 'mix' refers to the variety of products offered.
Focus on the term 'mix': In financial accounting and business, 'product mix' is the term used to describe the complete range of products that an organization offers. It encompasses all product lines and variations.
Eliminate incorrect options: 'Cost' and 'margin' are financial metrics and do not describe a collection of products. 'Line' refers to a subset of products, not the entire range. Therefore, 'mix' is the most appropriate term.
Conclude the reasoning: The term 'product mix' best completes the sentence because it accurately represents all the products offered by an organization.
