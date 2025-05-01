Which of the following is NOT an example of a transaction in accounting?
A
A company purchases inventory for cash.
B
A business pays salaries to its employees.
C
A manager estimates next year's sales revenue.
D
A customer pays for goods previously sold on credit.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of a transaction in accounting. A transaction is any event that has a financial impact on the business and can be measured in monetary terms. Transactions are recorded in the accounting system.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the problem to determine whether it qualifies as a transaction. For example, purchasing inventory for cash involves a financial exchange and is measurable, so it is a transaction.
Step 3: Evaluate the option where a business pays salaries to its employees. This involves a financial outflow and is measurable, making it a transaction.
Step 4: Consider the option where a customer pays for goods previously sold on credit. This involves a financial inflow and affects accounts receivable, qualifying it as a transaction.
Step 5: Examine the option where a manager estimates next year's sales revenue. Since this is a projection and does not involve an actual financial exchange or measurable event, it is NOT a transaction in accounting.
