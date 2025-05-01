Which one of the following statements correctly applies to a sole proprietorship?
A
Profits are taxed at both the business and personal levels.
B
It is required by law to have at least two owners.
C
Ownership can be easily transferred by selling shares of stock.
D
The owner has unlimited personal liability for the debts of the business.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business structure where a single individual owns and operates the business. It is the simplest and most common form of business ownership.
Clarify the taxation aspect: In a sole proprietorship, profits are taxed only at the personal level. The business itself is not taxed separately, as the income is reported on the owner's personal tax return.
Examine ownership requirements: A sole proprietorship does not require multiple owners. By definition, it is owned and operated by one individual.
Analyze transferability of ownership: Ownership in a sole proprietorship cannot be transferred by selling shares of stock, as there are no shares issued in this type of business structure.
Explain liability: The owner of a sole proprietorship has unlimited personal liability for the debts and obligations of the business. This means the owner's personal assets can be used to settle business debts if necessary.
