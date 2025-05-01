Which of the following is the most appropriate goal for corporate management?
A
Maximizing shareholder wealth
B
Maximizing total sales revenue
C
Minimizing operating costs
D
Maximizing market share regardless of profitability
1
1
Understand the concept of corporate management goals: Corporate management typically aims to align its objectives with the interests of shareholders, as shareholders are the owners of the company.
Define 'Maximizing shareholder wealth': This refers to increasing the value of the company for its shareholders, which is achieved through strategies that enhance profitability, stock price, and dividends.
Evaluate the other options: 'Maximizing total sales revenue' focuses on increasing sales but does not necessarily lead to profitability. 'Minimizing operating costs' is important but should not compromise quality or long-term growth. 'Maximizing market share regardless of profitability' can lead to unsustainable practices.
Compare the options: The most appropriate goal for corporate management is one that ensures long-term financial health and aligns with shareholder interests, which is 'Maximizing shareholder wealth'.
Conclude: Corporate management prioritizes maximizing shareholder wealth because it reflects the overall success and sustainability of the company, balancing profitability, growth, and shareholder returns.
