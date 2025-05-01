Which of the following is classified as an account receivable on a company's balance sheet?
A
Advances to suppliers
B
Interest receivable from investments
C
Loans made to employees
D
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. It represents a current asset on the balance sheet.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Determine whether each item qualifies as an account receivable based on the definition. For example, advances to suppliers are payments made by the company, not amounts owed by customers.
Focus on the correct answer: Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit meet the definition of accounts receivable because they represent money the company expects to collect from customers.
Clarify why other options are not accounts receivable: Interest receivable from investments is classified as interest income, and loans made to employees are considered other receivables or advances, not accounts receivable.
Conclude that accounts receivable specifically pertains to amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit, and this is the correct classification for the given answer.
