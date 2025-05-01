Which of the following best describes compensating balances?
A
Cash received in advance from customers for future services.
B
Short-term investments held by a company to earn interest.
C
Amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit.
D
Minimum cash balances that a borrower is required to maintain in a bank account as a condition for a loan.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of compensating balances: Compensating balances are minimum cash balances that a borrower is required to maintain in a bank account as a condition for a loan. This ensures the lender has a form of security or collateral.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review each option provided in the problem and determine whether it aligns with the definition of compensating balances.
Option 1: 'Cash received in advance from customers for future services' refers to unearned revenue, not compensating balances. Unearned revenue is a liability until the service is performed.
Option 2: 'Short-term investments held by a company to earn interest' refers to marketable securities or investments, not compensating balances. These are assets intended to generate returns.
Option 3: 'Amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit' refers to accounts receivable, which are assets, not compensating balances. The correct answer is the fourth option, which matches the definition of compensating balances.
