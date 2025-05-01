Which of the following is classified as an account receivable?
A
Cash received in advance from customers
B
Notes payable to suppliers
C
Prepaid rent for the company's office building
D
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. It represents an asset because it is money the company expects to receive in the future.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it fits the definition of accounts receivable. Focus on whether the item represents amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit.
Option 1: Cash received in advance from customers - This is not accounts receivable because the company has already received the cash. It is classified as unearned revenue, a liability, until the goods or services are delivered.
Option 2: Notes payable to suppliers - This is not accounts receivable because it represents an obligation to pay suppliers, which is a liability, not an asset.
Option 3: Prepaid rent for the company's office building - This is not accounts receivable because it represents a prepayment for future use of office space, which is classified as a prepaid expense, an asset, but not related to customer credit sales.
