Accounts payable appear on which of the following financial statements?
A
Statement of Retained Earnings
B
Income Statement
C
Balance Sheet
D
Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts payable: Accounts payable represent the amounts a company owes to suppliers for goods or services received but not yet paid for. It is a liability and part of the company's obligations.
Identify the purpose of the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It includes assets, liabilities, and equity.
Recognize where accounts payable fit: Since accounts payable are liabilities, they are reported under the 'Liabilities' section of the Balance Sheet. This section shows what the company owes to external parties.
Eliminate other financial statements: The Statement of Retained Earnings focuses on changes in retained earnings, the Income Statement reports revenues and expenses, and the Statement of Cash Flows tracks cash inflows and outflows. None of these statements include accounts payable as a primary component.
Conclude that accounts payable appear on the Balance Sheet, as it is the financial statement designed to report liabilities like accounts payable.
