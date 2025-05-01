Which two financial statements are typically prepared directly from the information on the worksheet at the end of an accounting period?
A
Income Statement and Statement of Cash Flows
B
Statement of Cash Flows and Balance Sheet
C
Income Statement and Balance Sheet
D
Statement of Retained Earnings and Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the worksheet: At the end of an accounting period, the worksheet is used to summarize all financial data, including trial balances, adjustments, and updated account balances. This serves as the foundation for preparing financial statements.
Identify the financial statements that are directly prepared from the worksheet: The Income Statement and Balance Sheet are derived directly from the worksheet because they summarize the company's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and equity.
Explain the Income Statement: The Income Statement is prepared using the revenue and expense accounts from the worksheet. It shows the company's financial performance over a specific period, including net income or net loss.
Explain the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet is prepared using the asset, liability, and equity accounts from the worksheet. It provides a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Clarify why other statements are not directly prepared: The Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Retained Earnings require additional information beyond the worksheet, such as cash transactions and changes in retained earnings, which are not fully detailed in the worksheet.
