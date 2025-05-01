Which of the following shows a correct date line for a balance sheet?
A
For the month ended December 31, 2023
B
For the quarter ended December 31, 2023
C
For the year ended December 31, 2023
D
As of December 31, 2023
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a balance sheet: A balance sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, showing assets, liabilities, and equity.
Recognize the correct date format for a balance sheet: Unlike income statements or cash flow statements, which cover a period of time (e.g., 'For the year ended December 31, 2023'), a balance sheet reflects a single date ('As of December 31, 2023').
Compare the options provided: The first three options ('For the month ended...', 'For the quarter ended...', 'For the year ended...') are incorrect because they imply a time period rather than a specific date.
Identify the correct option: The phrase 'As of December 31, 2023' is the correct date line for a balance sheet because it specifies the exact date the financial position is being reported.
Apply this knowledge to future problems: Always ensure that the date line for a balance sheet uses the 'As of' format to reflect the snapshot nature of the statement.
