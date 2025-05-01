Which of the following is included in a multi-step income statement?
A
Operating income
B
Gross profit
C
Retained earnings
D
Total assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a multi-step income statement. It is designed to provide detailed information about a company's financial performance by separating operating activities from non-operating activities.
Identify the key components of a multi-step income statement. These typically include gross profit, operating income, and net income, among others.
Gross profit is calculated as: . This figure is included in the multi-step income statement to show the profitability of core business operations.
Operating income is calculated as: . This figure reflects the income generated from normal business operations and is also included in the multi-step income statement.
Retained earnings and total assets are not part of the multi-step income statement. These are reported in other financial statements, such as the statement of retained earnings and the balance sheet, respectively.
