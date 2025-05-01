The receivable that is usually evidenced by a formal, written instrument of credit is a(n):
A
Trade receivable
B
Interest receivable
C
Note receivable
D
Account receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties. They are classified based on the nature of the agreement or evidence supporting the debt.
Learn about the types of receivables: Trade receivables arise from sales transactions, interest receivables are earned on interest-bearing accounts, accounts receivable are informal claims from customers, and notes receivable are formal claims supported by written instruments.
Focus on the definition of a note receivable: A note receivable is a formal, written promise to pay a specific amount of money at a future date, often including interest. It is documented through a promissory note.
Compare the options provided: Trade receivable, interest receivable, and account receivable are not typically evidenced by a formal written instrument. Only a note receivable fits this description.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Note receivable' because it is the type of receivable that is evidenced by a formal, written instrument of credit, such as a promissory note.
