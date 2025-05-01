Which of the following is classified as a type of receivable in financial accounting?
A
Commercial Paper
B
Certificates of Deposit
C
Treasury Bills
D
Accounts Receivable
1
Understand the concept of receivables: In financial accounting, receivables refer to amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties as a result of credit sales or other transactions. The most common type is 'Accounts Receivable,' which represents money owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit.
Analyze the options provided: Commercial Paper, Certificates of Deposit, and Treasury Bills are financial instruments, but they are not classified as receivables. These are typically considered investments or cash equivalents, not amounts owed by customers.
Focus on 'Accounts Receivable': This term specifically refers to the amounts owed by customers for credit sales. It is classified as a current asset on the balance sheet and is a key component of working capital management.
Differentiate receivables from other financial instruments: Receivables are claims for payment, while instruments like Commercial Paper, Certificates of Deposit, and Treasury Bills are investments or short-term debt instruments used for liquidity or earning interest.
Conclude the classification: Based on the explanation, 'Accounts Receivable' is the correct answer because it fits the definition of a receivable in financial accounting, unlike the other options provided.
