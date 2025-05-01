An informal, short-term loan extended by suppliers to customers
C
A formal, long-term loan issued by a bank
D
A government-subsidized loan
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of trade credit: Trade credit is a type of financing where suppliers allow customers to purchase goods or services and pay for them later, typically within a short-term period.
Recognize the informal nature of trade credit: Unlike formal loans issued by banks or government-subsidized loans, trade credit does not involve formal agreements or collateral. It is based on trust between the supplier and the customer.
Identify the short-term aspect of trade credit: Trade credit is usually extended for a short duration, such as 30, 60, or 90 days, making it a short-term loan.
Compare trade credit with other types of loans: A secured loan requires collateral, a formal loan involves legal agreements, and government-subsidized loans are supported by government programs. Trade credit does not fit into these categories.
Conclude that trade credit is an informal, short-term loan extended by suppliers to customers, based on the characteristics discussed above.
