Which of the following statements about cash equivalents is FALSE?
A
Cash equivalents are short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash.
B
Cash equivalents typically have original maturities of three months or less.
C
Treasury bills maturing in two months are classified as cash equivalents.
D
Accounts receivable are considered cash equivalents.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of cash equivalents: Cash equivalents are short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and have original maturities of three months or less.
Review examples of cash equivalents: Common examples include Treasury bills, money market funds, and commercial paper, provided they meet the criteria of being highly liquid and having short maturities.
Analyze the statement 'Accounts receivable are considered cash equivalents': Accounts receivable represent amounts owed by customers and are not classified as cash equivalents because they are not highly liquid investments and cannot be readily converted to cash within three months.
Compare the other statements provided: Verify that Treasury bills maturing in two months meet the criteria for cash equivalents, and confirm that the definition of cash equivalents aligns with the first two statements.
Conclude that the false statement is 'Accounts receivable are considered cash equivalents,' as accounts receivable do not meet the criteria for classification as cash equivalents.
