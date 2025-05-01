Which of the following is required by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act?
A
Elimination of all internal controls
B
Public disclosure of all employee salaries
C
Certification of financial statements by the CEO and CFO
D
Mandatory quarterly audits by the IRS
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): The Sarbanes-Oxley Act was enacted in 2002 to improve corporate governance and accountability in response to financial scandals. It focuses on enhancing internal controls, financial reporting, and the responsibilities of corporate executives.
Review the requirements of SOX: The act mandates several key provisions, including the certification of financial statements by the CEO and CFO, the establishment of internal controls, and increased transparency in financial reporting. It does not require the elimination of internal controls or public disclosure of employee salaries.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option against the requirements of SOX. For example, SOX emphasizes the importance of internal controls rather than eliminating them, and it does not mandate public disclosure of employee salaries or quarterly audits by the IRS.
Focus on the correct requirement: The certification of financial statements by the CEO and CFO is a specific provision under SOX. This ensures accountability and accuracy in financial reporting, as executives must attest to the reliability of the company's financial statements.
Conclude the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'Certification of financial statements by the CEO and CFO,' as this aligns directly with the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.
