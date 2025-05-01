Which law provides rules related to the creation of financial statements to help avoid fraud?
A
Securities Act of 1933
B
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
C
Sarbanes-Oxley Act
D
Dodd-Frank Act
1
Understand the context of the question: It is asking about a law that provides rules related to the creation of financial statements to help avoid fraud. This involves understanding the purpose and scope of various financial regulations.
Review the Securities Act of 1933: This act primarily focuses on ensuring transparency in securities offerings and requires companies to disclose financial information to investors, but it does not specifically address fraud prevention in financial statement creation.
Examine the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act: This act deals with financial privacy and the sharing of customer information by financial institutions, but it is not directly related to the creation of financial statements or fraud prevention.
Analyze the Sarbanes-Oxley Act: This act was enacted in 2002 in response to major corporate scandals (e.g., Enron, WorldCom). It specifically addresses the accuracy and reliability of financial statements, establishes internal controls, and imposes penalties for fraudulent financial reporting.
Consider the Dodd-Frank Act: This act focuses on financial regulatory reform and consumer protection following the 2008 financial crisis, but its primary focus is not on the creation of financial statements or fraud prevention in this area.
